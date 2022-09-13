ModivCare (MODV) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ModivCare Inc (Symbol: MODV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $111.56, changing hands as low as $105.66 per share. ModivCare Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MODV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MODV's low point in its 52 week range is $80.55 per share, with $191.238 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.50.

