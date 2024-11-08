ModivCare management to meet with Barrington

Meeting to be held in Denver on November 14 hosted by Barrington.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on MODV:
- ModivCare price target raised to $25 from $22 at Barrington
- ModivCare price target lowered to $18 from $26 at Deutsche Bank
- Modivcare Inc. Faces Financial Uncertainty Amid Extended Payor Delays and Liquidity Concerns
- Modivcare Inc. Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results
- ModivCare reports Q3 adjusted EPS 45c, consensus 77c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.