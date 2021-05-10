ModivCare Inc. Just Missed Revenue By 6.1%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a good week for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 5.1% to US$151. ModivCare missed revenue estimates by 6.1%, with sales of US$454m, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.31 beat expectations, coming in 4.8% ahead of analyst estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on ModivCare after the latest results. NasdaqGS:MODV Earnings and Revenue Growth May 10th 2021

After the latest results, the four analysts covering ModivCare are now predicting revenues of US$1.99b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a huge 46% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 107% to US$5.08. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.04b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.17 in 2021. So it looks like the analysts have become a bit less optimistic after the latest results announcement, with revenues expected to fall even as the company is supposed to maintain EPS.

The average price target was steady at US$183even though revenue estimates declined; likely suggesting the analysts place a higher value on earnings. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic ModivCare analyst has a price target of US$205 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$162. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that ModivCare is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that ModivCare is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 65% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 1.1% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 6.9% annually. So it looks like ModivCare is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that ModivCare's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Even so, earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple ModivCare analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for ModivCare that we have uncovered.

