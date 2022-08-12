ModivCare Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MODV

In trading on Friday, shares of ModivCare Inc (Symbol: MODV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $116.13, changing hands as high as $117.22 per share. ModivCare Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MODV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MODV's low point in its 52 week range is $80.55 per share, with $211.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.42.

