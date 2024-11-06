Modiv price target raised to $19 from $18 at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners raised the firm’s price target on Modiv (MDV) to $19 from $18 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company’s Q3 AFFO per share was 2c higher than the firm’s estimate and the company raised its common dividend by 1.7%, implying a new yield of 6.8%.

