Modiv (MDV) Q2 AFFO Jumps 22%

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV), a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. industrial manufacturing properties, released results for Q2 2025 on August 7, 2025. The company’s key news was an Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) per diluted share of $0.38, beating the $0.03 non-GAAP analyst estimate by a wide margin. Revenue (GAAP), meanwhile, landed just below expectations at $11.83 million compared to the $11.86 million consensus. The quarter also saw a net loss of $(2.82) million (GAAP), a swing from a modest profit of $0.4 million (GAAP) in the prior year, due to a significant, non-cash $4.0 million property impairment. Overall, the period underscored the company’s continued operational discipline and solid cash generation, even as asset impairments and muted revenue momentum provided headwinds.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Revenue (GAAP) $11.83 million $11.86 million $11.41 million 3.7 % EPS (Non-GAAP)—AFFO per diluted share $0.38 $0.03 $0.34 11.8 % FFO per diluted share (Non-GAAP) $0.36 $0.41 (12.2 %) Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders (GAAP) $(2.82) million $0.40 million N/A Adjusted EBITDA $10.30 million $9.86 million 4.5%

Company Overview and Strategic Focus

Modiv Industrial operates as a pure-play real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning, and managing industrial manufacturing properties in the United States. It leases facilities to tenants engaged in manufacturing across key domestic supply chains. With 43 properties spanning 15 states and 12 different industries, approximately 80% of annual base rent was generated from its core industrial portfolio as of March 31, 2025, highlighting its commitment to property types tied closely to essential economic infrastructure.

In recent quarters, the company has sharpened its strategy by gradually reducing exposure to non-core retail and office assets. Its primary success factors include securing long-term, triple-net lease arrangements (where tenants pay rent and are also responsible for property taxes, insurance, and maintenance), cultivating relationships with creditworthy tenants, and maintaining a weighted average lease term of approximately 14 years as of Q1 2025. It also emphasizes diversification by industry and geography.

Quarter Highlights and Underlying Drivers

The most notable financial surprise was the strong beat on AFFO per share (non-GAAP), a widely-watched profit metric for REITs that excludes non-cash and irregular items. At $0.38 per diluted share, AFFO (non-GAAP) rose 22% year-over-year compared to the prior year, surpassing analyst expectations by a sizable margin on a non-GAAP basis. The main drivers were stable rent collections from the industrial portfolio and effective cost control.

Total revenue (GAAP) grew 3.7% year-over-year, but came narrowly below the consensus estimate for revenue (GAAP). Management fee revenue, a less significant contributor to the overall business, was unchanged at $0.07 million (GAAP).

Net loss attributable to common stockholders (GAAP) totaled $(2.82) million, a sharp reversal from a $0.40 million profit (GAAP) in the prior year. This swing was primarily the result of a $4.0 million impairment charge recorded on a real estate property, indicating a reduced long-term value.

FFO (non-GAAP) per diluted share, another key REIT earnings benchmark that adds back depreciation to net income, decreased to $0.36 from $0.41 the previous year. This decline reflects the impact of the impairment. Nonetheless, operating cash flows as measured by Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) edged higher, up 4.5% year-over-year.

Portfolio Management, Lease Structure, and Asset Recycling

Modiv Industrial’s business model centers on securing tenants with strong financial health. About 32% of the portfolio’s rental revenue comes from investment-grade tenants as of December 31, 2024, meaning these tenants are rated as high-quality borrowers by credit agencies. The remainder is with unrated but, according to management, generally stable companies that operate outside the public debt market. The company is transparent in not inflating this figure with “implied ratings,” instead opting to report only certified ones, as confirmed by management's statement that only tenants with an actual investment-grade rating are included, and no look-through or implied ratings are used.

A standout lease activity for this quarter was renewal of a five-year contract with Northrop Grumman, one of the largest defense contractors in the U.S. The manufacturing facility lease includes 2% annual escalators. Most of Modiv’s leases are triple-net structure, reducing the company’s exposure to property-related cost increases and supporting its profitability targets.

Asset recycling remains a core avenue for value creation and growth. Management signaled plans to sell up to $150 million in non-core or lower-yielding assets and reinvest proceeds into higher-yielding industrial facilities, as discussed in company commentary. Management believes that recycling these assets, if executed as intended, could generate at least 100 basis points of AFFO growth within 12+ months from a green light. Ongoing asset disposals—such as retail (like the Costco parcel) and vacant industrial holdings—are progressing, with management taking a patient and disciplined approach to timing and offer selection based on market feedback and tenant needs.

During the quarter, the company recognized a $4.0 million impairment on real estate, a sign that some assets may face value or leasing pressure. This followed a continued effort to divest legacy properties inherited from earlier strategies. Notably, the company opportunistically repurchased about 13.8% of its outstanding preferred shares at a discount in Q1 2025, reducing future dividend payments by roughly $400,000 annually and marginally lowering leverage.

Financial Position, Leverage, and Capital Allocation

As of June 30, 2025, Modiv Industrial’s net debt (non-GAAP) was $283.1 million, representing a Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 6.9 times (non-GAAP). This ratio remained relatively stable compared to earlier quarters. The company’s primary term loan—$249.2 million of it—is not due until January 2027. Importantly, all borrowing costs are effectively fixed at a weighted average interest rate of 4.27% as of March 31, 2025, which insulates Modiv from short-term interest rate spikes and increased debt expense.

On the liquidity front, cash reserves and equivalents totaled $5.8 million. The company continues to manage its preferred stock actively, taking advantage of market opportunities to retire shares cheaply and reduce its dividend burden.

Dividend coverage remains robust. This quarter, the board declared a $0.2925 per share distribution. The payout continues to be funded by AFFO, which exceeds the quarterly dividend.

Balance sheet flexibility through selective asset sales and careful new acquisitions is a repeated theme. With no major debt maturities on the horizon, management can be deliberate in capital decisions, avoiding “growth at all costs” and instead focusing on portfolio quality and risk-adjusted returns. The CEO’s stated commitment is to “•Discipline over Dopamine,” reflecting a cautious approach amid ongoing real estate market volatility.

Looking Ahead and Management Outlook

For the rest of fiscal 2025, Modiv Industrial did not provide formal earnings or revenue guidance. The absence of detailed forecasts is consistent with past practice, though management commentary pointed to a goal of continuing measured asset recycling, stable operating expenses, and patient capital allocation. The leadership remains poised to deploy resources into higher-yielding properties when opportunities arise and continues to monitor both tenant quality and credit markets closely.

With the industrial real estate market showing signs of stabilizing and lending conditions gradually improving, the company is positioned to potentially benefit from future acquisitions and industry consolidation. Key watch points for investors will be the pace of asset recycling, the evolution of portfolio composition toward pure industrial, tenant retention on long leases, and leverage trends. Dividend policies remain steady, with regular quarterly increases.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

