News & Insights

Markets
MDV

Modiv Industrial Q4 FFO Surges

March 04, 2025 — 06:57 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Modiv Industrial, Inc. (MDV), an REIT focused on acquiring industrial manufacturing real estate, on Tuesday reported a surge in Funds from Operations, or FFO, for the fourth quarter.

For the three-month period to December 31, 2024, the company posted FFO of $5.072 million, or $0.46 per share, higher than $2.397 million, or $0.21 per share, registered for the same period last year. Excluding items, FFO stood at $4.067 million, or $0.37 per share, compared with the prior year's $4.512 million, or $0.40 per share.

Net profit was $0.633 million, or $0.07 per share, as against a loss of $2.217 million, or $0.30 per share, in 2023. Operating income moved up to $5.330 million from $3.838 million a year ago.

Excluding items, EBITDA was $9.984 million, lesser than $10.926 million last year.

Total income slipped to $11.730 million from the previous year's $12.388 million. Rental income was $11.664 million, down from $12.289 million in 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MDV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.