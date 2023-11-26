Modiv Industrial Inc - Class C (MDV) Price Target Increased by 5.21% to 17.17

The average one-year price target for Modiv Industrial Inc - Class C (NYSE:MDV) has been revised to 17.17 / share. This is an increase of 5.21% from the prior estimate of 16.32 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.65% from the latest reported closing price of 15.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Modiv Industrial Inc - Class C. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDV is 0.06%, an increase of 37.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.19% to 741K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 224K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 106K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 76K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDV by 32.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 57K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDV by 16.48% over the last quarter.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 46K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 15.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDV by 39.79% over the last quarter.

