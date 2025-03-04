MODIV INDUSTRIAL Earnings Results: $MDV Reports Quarterly Earnings

MODIV INDUSTRIAL ($MDV) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.37 per share, beating estimates of -$0.07 by $0.44. The company also reported revenue of $11,660,000, beating estimates of $11,507,940 by $152,060.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MDV stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
MODIV INDUSTRIAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of MODIV INDUSTRIAL stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 108,470 shares (+32.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,614,033
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 64,807 shares (+205.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $964,328
- PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 56,375 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $838,860
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 24,942 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $371,136
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 23,251 shares (+154.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $345,974
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 22,811 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $339,427
- STATE STREET CORP added 21,764 shares (+143.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $323,848
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.