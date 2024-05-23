News & Insights

Modine’s High-Stakes Bet: Riding the Wave of EV Tech Adoption for Growth

May 23, 2024 — 02:00 am EDT

Modine Manufacturing (MOD) has disclosed a new risk, in the Demand category.

Modine Manufacturing faces significant business risk due to potential shifts in technology adoption rates. As the company invests heavily in its Advanced Solutions business, focusing on products for zero-emission vehicles and electronics cooling, its growth is tied to the widespread uptake of electric vehicles, heat pumps, and Gensets. With expectations hinging on supportive government policies and infrastructure expansion, any slowdown or delay in market transition toward alternative powertrains and related technologies could impede Modine’s operational and financial performance.

Overall, Wall Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on MOD stock based on 3 Buys.

