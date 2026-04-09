Is Modine Still a Buy at 52-Week High or Should You Book Profits?

Modine Manufacturing MOD stock hit a 52-week high of $244.50 yesterday, before closing at $234.84, still up around 10% on the day.The rally partly reflects a broader market boost following the U.S.-Iran ceasefire news.

More importantly, Modine’s shift to a higher-growth, higher-margin climate solutions player—especially its growing role in data center cooling—has been the primary driver behind its massive run over the past year. With AI and cloud demand surging, it’s riding a powerful structural tailwind.

The stock has surged 227% over the past year, raising a key question for investors: is all the optimism already priced in, or does the rally still have room to run? Let’s take a closer look.

AI Demand, Margin Gains Power Modine’s Growth

Modine’s growth story today is being driven by a powerful combination of structural demand, improving profitability and a more focused business model.

At the heart of the story is Modine’s rapid rise in data center cooling. As AI adoption accelerates and hyperscalers ramp up capacity, demand for advanced cooling solutions is surging. Modine is benefiting from this shift.In MOD’s last reported quarter, overall revenues grew 31% year over year, with the Climate Solutions segment—especially data center cooling—leading the charge. Data center-related sales alone jumped 78%, highlighting just how quickly this business is scaling.

What stands out even more is visibility. Management expects data center revenues to grow 50-70% annually over the next two years and has built a pipeline with nearly five years of visibility, supported by strong order inflows and long-term agreements.

Alongside growth, profitability is improving meaningfully. Climate Solutions margins are steadily expanding, with EBITDA margins nearing 18% and expected to move above 20% in the coming quarters. As production scales and new chiller lines ramp up, earlier inefficiencies are being absorbed. Capacity expansion remains aggressive, with a significant increase in chiller lines planned over the next two years. At the same time, Modine’s 80/20 operating discipline—focusing on high-return products and streamlining operations—is helping improve execution and product mix.

The planned spin-off of the Performance Technologies segment also marks a strategic shift. Once completed, Modine will become a pure-play Climate Solutions company, more aligned with high-growth, high-margin opportunities. This simplification should further strengthen its growth profile while reducing exposure to cyclical end markets.

Valuation Check

Modine’s sharp rally has pushed its valuation into a more demanding zone, with the stock trading at around 3.25X forward sales. The best way to assess it is by looking at where it sits relative to both data center and HVAC peers.

On the one hand, Vertiv Holdings VRT offers a useful benchmark. Vertiv is a more established, scaled player in data center infrastructure and is already viewed as a direct beneficiary of the AI boom. Its premium valuation reflects that positioning. Modine, still early in its data center journey, is now being priced with similar expectations around growth and execution.

On the other hand, Trane Technologies TT represents a different lens. Trane is a high-quality HVAC leader with strong margins, steady growth and proven execution. Meanwhile, Modine’s margin profile is still improving, and its transformation story is ongoing.

MOD Forward P/S Vs. VRT & TT



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MOD’s Surprise History and Estimate Revisions

The company managed to pull off an earnings surprise in each of the four trailing quarters.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s fiscal 2026 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 21% and 19%, respectively. The consensus mark for fiscal 2027 sales and EPS suggests growth of 21% and 50%, respectively, from the fiscal 2026 projected levels.

Encouragingly, the estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have moved north over the last 60 days, signaling growing confidence among analysts in the company’s earnings trajectory.



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Modine Stock Worth Buying Even at Current Levels

Modine still looks like a buy, even after the sharp run. The rally is not just sentiment-driven—it is backed by strong earnings growth, rising margins and clear visibility in a structurally expanding market. The company is gaining real traction in data center cooling, and demand linked to AI and cloud buildouts is unlikely to slow anytime soon.

The Wall Street average target price for the stock implies an upside of 9% from current levels. With execution holding up and estimates moving higher, the current momentum appears sustainable. Any near-term pullback should be seen as an opportunity rather than a signal to exit.

MOD stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.