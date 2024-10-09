Modine (MOD) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Modine (MOD) closed at $134.01 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.93% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.6%.

Shares of the heating and cooling products maker witnessed a gain of 40.35% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 5.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Modine in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.93, showcasing a 4.49% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $644.74 million, indicating a 3.91% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.86 per share and a revenue of $2.61 billion, representing changes of +18.77% and +8.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Modine. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.26% higher. As of now, Modine holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Modine is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.41. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.32, which means Modine is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that MOD has a PEG ratio of 1.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Original Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

