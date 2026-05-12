Modine (MOD) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Modine (MOD) closed at $276.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -3% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.11%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the heating and cooling products maker had gained 10.82% lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 14.34% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 8.81%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Modine in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.51, indicating a 34.82% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $907.34 million, up 40.19% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.82 per share and revenue of $3.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.01% and +21.31%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Modine. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Modine is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Modine is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.42. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.64.

We can also see that MOD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.16. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Automotive - Original Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.81 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.