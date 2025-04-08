Modine (MOD) Stock Moves -0.99%: What You Should Know

Modine (MOD) ended the recent trading session at $71.95, demonstrating a -0.99% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.57% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.84%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.15%.

Shares of the heating and cooling products maker witnessed a loss of 5.95% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 13.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Modine in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Modine to post earnings of $0.96 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 24.68%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $631.35 million, reflecting a 4.61% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Modine. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.85% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Modine is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Modine is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.49. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.32.

We can additionally observe that MOD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.46. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Automotive - Original Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, positioning it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.