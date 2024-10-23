Modine (MOD) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Modine (MOD) ending at $128.28, denoting a -0.38% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.92%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.96%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.6%.

Shares of the heating and cooling products maker witnessed a loss of 3.68% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 8.42% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.

The upcoming earnings release of Modine will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 29, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.93, up 4.49% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $644.74 million, up 3.91% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.86 per share and a revenue of $2.61 billion, indicating changes of +18.77% and +8.44%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Modine. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.26% increase. At present, Modine boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Modine is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.38. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.4.

Investors should also note that MOD has a PEG ratio of 0.98 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Original Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.74 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, placing it within the bottom 31% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.