Modine (MOD) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know

Modine (MOD) closed the most recent trading day at $104.68, moving -0.16% from the previous trading session. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the heating and cooling products maker had gained 14.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 1.08%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.22%.

The upcoming earnings release of Modine will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.79, indicating a 17.91% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $591.15 million, down 4.36% from the year-ago period.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Modine. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Modine currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Modine is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 27.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.41, so one might conclude that Modine is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that MOD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.8. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Automotive - Original Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.77 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, finds itself in the bottom 45% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD)

