Modine (MOD) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Modine (MOD) closed at $95.54, marking a -1.24% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.35%.

The the stock of heating and cooling products maker has risen by 1.63% in the past month, leading the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 7.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 2%.

The upcoming earnings release of Modine will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Modine to post earnings of $0.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.91%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $591.15 million, down 4.36% from the year-ago period.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Modine. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Modine currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Modine is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.06. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.31.

It's also important to note that MOD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Original Equipment industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.78 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.