Modine (MOD) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Modine (MOD) standing at $118.65, reflecting a -1.54% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.49%.

The the stock of heating and cooling products maker has fallen by 9.65% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 21.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.4%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Modine in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.79, showcasing a 6.76% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $614.7 million, reflecting a 9.49% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.83 per share and a revenue of $2.62 billion, signifying shifts of +17.85% and +8.91%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Modine. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Modine is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Modine's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 31.48. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.25.

It is also worth noting that MOD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Original Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

