Modine (MOD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Modine (MOD) ending at $91.93, denoting a +1.37% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.63%.

Heading into today, shares of the heating and cooling products maker had lost 10.59% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.29% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Modine in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.99, down 4.81% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $652.06 million, indicating a 1.43% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.51 per share and a revenue of $2.71 billion, signifying shifts of +11.36% and +4.84%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Modine. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.11% lower. Modine is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Modine is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.13. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.2.

We can also see that MOD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Original Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 139, this industry ranks in the bottom 44% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.