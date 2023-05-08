Modine (MOD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Modine (MOD) closed the most recent trading day at $20.31, moving +1.5% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.05% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the heating and cooling products maker had lost 2.77% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.18% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Modine as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.48, down 15.79% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $604.6 million, up 5.26% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Modine. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Modine is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Modine is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.61. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.62.

It is also worth noting that MOD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Automotive - Original Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MOD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.