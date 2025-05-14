Modine (MOD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Modine (MOD) standing at $105.08, reflecting a +0.39% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.21%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.72%.

Coming into today, shares of the heating and cooling products maker had gained 36.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 24%, while the S&P 500 gained 9.86%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Modine in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 20, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.96, showcasing a 24.68% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $629.47 million, indicating a 4.3% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Modine. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Modine is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Modine is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.74. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.53.

Also, we should mention that MOD has a PEG ratio of 0.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Original Equipment industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.96.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

