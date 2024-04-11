Modine (MOD) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Modine (MOD) ended the recent trading session at $93.41, demonstrating a +1.49% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.68%.

Shares of the heating and cooling products maker have appreciated by 11% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 0.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Modine in its upcoming release. On that day, Modine is projected to report earnings of $0.79 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.91%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $591.15 million, reflecting a 4.36% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Modine. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Modine boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Modine is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.84. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.71 for its industry.

One should further note that MOD currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Original Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

