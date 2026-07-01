Modine (MOD) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Modine (MOD) was down 8.44% at $244.49. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.66%.

The stock of heating and cooling products maker has fallen by 12.99% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Modine in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.43, marking a 34.91% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $895.49 million, reflecting a 31.15% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.73 per share and revenue of $4.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of +53.98% and +26.76%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Modine. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.67% increase. Modine is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Modine has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.54 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 12.88.

It's also important to note that MOD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.86. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Automotive - Original Equipment industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.78.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, positioning it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.