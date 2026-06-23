Modine (MOD) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Modine (MOD) was down 6.13% at $277.46. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.44% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.22%.

The stock of heating and cooling products maker has risen by 13.46% in the past month, leading the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08%.

The upcoming earnings release of Modine will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Modine to post earnings of $1.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 34.91%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $895.49 million, reflecting a 31.15% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.73 per share and a revenue of $4.03 billion, representing changes of +53.98% and +26.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Modine. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 6.99% increase. Right now, Modine possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Modine is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 38.24. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.11 of its industry.

Meanwhile, MOD's PEG ratio is currently 0.96. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. MOD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.9 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 160, this industry ranks in the bottom 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.