Modine (MOD) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Modine (MOD) closed at $125.05, marking a -1.59% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.53%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the heating and cooling products maker had lost 8.31% lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 0.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The upcoming earnings release of Modine will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.02, signifying a 10.87% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $763.38 million, indicating a 23.77% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.63 per share and revenue of $3.04 billion, indicating changes of +14.32% and +17.58%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Modine. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Modine is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Modine has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.43 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 13.68.

Meanwhile, MOD's PEG ratio is currently 0.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Original Equipment industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.02.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

