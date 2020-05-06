Modine (MOD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Modine (MOD) closed at $4.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.72% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.92%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.51%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MOD as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MOD to post earnings of $0.16 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 60%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $489.67 million, down 12.04% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MOD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MOD is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MOD has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.44 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.2.

Investors should also note that MOD has a PEG ratio of 0.34 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Original Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

