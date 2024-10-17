Modine (MOD) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Modine (MOD) closed at $135.53, marking a +0.97% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the heating and cooling products maker had gained 14.78% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.77% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Modine in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 29, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.93, showcasing a 4.49% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $644.74 million, up 3.91% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.86 per share and a revenue of $2.61 billion, demonstrating changes of +18.77% and +8.44%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Modine. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% higher. As of now, Modine holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Modine has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.79 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.74 of its industry.

Investors should also note that MOD has a PEG ratio of 1.02 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Original Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MOD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD)

