Modine (MOD) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Modine (MOD) closed the most recent trading day at $111.07, moving +0.23% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.65%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the heating and cooling products maker had gained 0.89% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 10.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Modine in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.93, indicating a 4.49% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $644.74 million, indicating a 3.91% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

MOD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.85 per share and revenue of $2.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.46% and +8.44%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Modine. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Modine is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Modine has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.8 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.35 for its industry.

Meanwhile, MOD's PEG ratio is currently 0.85. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Original Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD)

