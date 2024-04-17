Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Price Target Increased by 5.73% to 94.04

The average one-year price target for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) has been revised to 94.04 / share. This is an increase of 5.73% from the prior estimate of 88.94 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 73.73 to a high of 115.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.08% from the latest reported closing price of 90.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 647 funds or institutions reporting positions in Modine Manufacturing. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 8.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOD is -1.54%, a decrease of 563.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.72% to 61,863K shares. The put/call ratio of MOD is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 2,219K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,520K shares, representing a decrease of 13.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 5.86% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 1,999K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,055K shares, representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 33.19% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,838K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,117K shares, representing a decrease of 15.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 44.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,551K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,530K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 18.27% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 1,496K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,271K shares, representing a decrease of 51.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 21.02% over the last quarter.

Modine Manufacturing Background Information

Modine, with fiscal 2020 revenues of $2.0 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its four complementary segments: CIS; BHVAC; HDE; and Automotive. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

