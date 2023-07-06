Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Price Target Increased by 17.50% to 38.35

The average one-year price target for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) has been revised to 38.35 / share. This is an increase of 17.50% from the prior estimate of 32.64 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.31 to a high of 45.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.76% from the latest reported closing price of 33.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 479 funds or institutions reporting positions in Modine Manufacturing. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOD is 0.21%, a decrease of 3.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.37% to 58,314K shares. The put/call ratio of MOD is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 3,597K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,326K shares, representing an increase of 7.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 19.21% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 2,861K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,081K shares, representing a decrease of 7.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 7.79% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,607K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,855K shares, representing an increase of 28.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 54.85% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 2,368K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,444K shares, representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 35.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,512K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,484K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 9.23% over the last quarter.

Modine Manufacturing Background Information

Modine, with fiscal 2020 revenues of $2.0 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its four complementary segments: CIS; BHVAC; HDE; and Automotive. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

