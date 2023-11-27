Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Price Target Increased by 10.73% to 57.89

The average one-year price target for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) has been revised to 57.88 / share. This is an increase of 10.73% from the prior estimate of 52.28 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.50 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.77% from the latest reported closing price of 51.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 585 funds or institutions reporting positions in Modine Manufacturing. This is an increase of 102 owner(s) or 21.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOD is 0.29%, an increase of 20.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 58,613K shares. The put/call ratio of MOD is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 2,520K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,777K shares, representing a decrease of 10.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 38.74% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 2,271K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,650K shares, representing a decrease of 60.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 1.11% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,117K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,638K shares, representing a decrease of 24.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 34.98% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 2,055K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,377K shares, representing a decrease of 15.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 31.28% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 1,785K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,714K shares, representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 59.56% over the last quarter.

Modine Manufacturing Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Modine, with fiscal 2020 revenues of $2.0 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its four complementary segments: CIS; BHVAC; HDE; and Automotive. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

