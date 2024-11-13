Modine Manufacturing management to meet with DA Davidson

Analyst Summerville holds a meeting with President & CEO Brinker, President-Climate Solutions McGinnis and VP-Treasury Powers in Atlanta, GA on November 19 at 2 pm hosted by DA Davidson.

