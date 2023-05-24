Modine Manufacturing Co. Q4 Profit Climbs

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $89.9 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $8.4 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Modine Manufacturing Co. reported adjusted earnings of $0.67 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $618.1 million from $574.4 million last year.

Modine Manufacturing Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $89.9 Mln. vs. $8.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.69 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $618.1 Mln vs. $574.4 Mln last year.

