Modine Manufacturing Co. Reports Climb In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $73.9 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $51.2 million, or $0.95 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Modine Manufacturing Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.0% to $874.1 million from $682.8 million last year.

Modine Manufacturing Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $73.9 Mln. vs. $51.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.37 vs. $0.95 last year. -Revenue: $874.1 Mln vs. $682.8 Mln last year.

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