Modine Manufacturing Co. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $49.6 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $25.8 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Modine Manufacturing Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to $647.2 million from $603.5 million last year.

Modine Manufacturing Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $49.6 Mln. vs. $25.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.92 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue: $647.2 Mln vs. $603.5 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.