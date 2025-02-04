Modine Manufacturing Co. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $41.0 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $44.4 million, or $0.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Modine Manufacturing Co. reported adjusted earnings of $0.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.9% to $616.8 million from $561.4 million last year.

Modine Manufacturing Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $41.0 Mln. vs. $44.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.76 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue: $616.8 Mln vs. $561.4 Mln last year.

