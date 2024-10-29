Modine Manufacturing Co. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $46.1 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $46.5 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Modine Manufacturing Co. reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $658.0 million from $620.5 million last year.

Modine Manufacturing Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $46.1 Mln. vs. $46.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.86 vs. $0.87 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $658.0 Mln vs. $620.5 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.