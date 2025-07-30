Modine Manufacturing Co. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $51.2 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $47.3 million, or $0.88 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.2% to $682.8 million from $661.5 million last year.

Modine Manufacturing Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

