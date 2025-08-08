Modine Manufacturing and Align Technology have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 8, 2025 – Zacks Equity Research shares Modine Manufacturing MOD as the Bull of the Day and Align Technology ALGN as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on NVIDIA Corp. NVDA and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN.

Modine Manufacturing has been a worldwide leader in thermal management since 1916 for machinery and factories. But in the past few years, they've become a key supplier to the datacenter infrastructure buildout.



Modine, based in my backyard in Racine, WI, designs, engineers, tests, and manufactures heat transfer products for a wide range of applications and markets. Here's how they describe their business...



Our technologies heat, cool, and ventilate the places you go and things you see every day, with systems that drive performance, efficiency, and reliability for our customers. From pioneering advanced data center cooling to heat management for modern and next-gen engines, we deliver innovative, differentiated solutions.



Another Strong Beat-and-Raise Quarter



On July 30, Modine delivered earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.93 per share by 14%. This was their Q1 for fiscal year 2026 which ends in March.



Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times, including +18% and +16% positive surprises for the previous two quarters.



Modine posted revenues of $682.8 million for the quarter ended June 2025, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.87%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $661.5 million. The company has also topped consensus revenue estimates four times over the last four quarters.



And the key icing on the thermal cake was this headline on the earnings press release...



"Raising guidance for fiscal 2026 based on improved outlook for data center sales resulting from planned capacity expansion coupled with impact from recent acquisitions."

Investing to Expand Capacity

That raising of guidance was foreshadowed by a company announcement the day before...



Modine Announces New $100 Million Investment to Expand Capacity for North American Data Centers Business



On July 29, the Modine release stated "Expansion plan includes new manufacturing facilities and increased production capacity for critical equipment supporting Airedale by Modine™ total data center cooling solutions, in response to unprecedented demand from U.S. hyperscale and colocation data center customers."



As I told my TAZR Trader members where we bought MOD shares in the $90s last month...



This makes perfect sense. When we are about to see the top 10 behemoths who are building datacenters spend $600 billion this year, Modine needs to be expanding rapidly to meet the demand for cooling solutions.

Precision-Engineered Cool

Because of their thermal expertise and consistent execution track-record, Modine is now expecting data center sales to grow in excess of 45% this year.



My colleague Tracey Ryniec recognized their potential two years ago when she bought MOD shares at $47 for her Value Investor portfolio. She attended the Modine conference call on July 31 and here were some of her live posts on X...



@TraceyRyniec: Modine is working with a "very important customer" to develop a product that will get that customer to the market faster in data centers. Cuts the time down to just a few months. Will make it in Calgary.



@TraceyRyniec: Continue to win new programs in data centers. It started out slow in Q1 at 15%. But some customers have asked to increase volumes or accelerate volumes. Needed the capacity to support it and to meet the order book for next year. Acceleration in 2H.



@TraceyRyniec: One large order in the DC area of $180 million. Is there other business of this magnitude out there? A: Yes, this is what drove the $100 million in spending. Expects orders of this kind of magnitude.



@TraceyRyniec: Loves the growth in data center but will be actively growing the funnel in HVAC technologies. Believes in being diversified in all its businesses.



@TraceyRyniec: The analysts on the Modine CC sounded like a lot of people in 2023 when NVIDIA was posting crazy revenue growth. How can this be real? Is it sustainable? First half data center growth was 20-25% but second half expected to be 80%. Next phase of the AI Revolution hitting now.



On this last post, Tracey nails it. Investors and analysts are still underestimating the growth potential of the AI Economy. Recall that $600 billion capex for infrastructure I mentioned earlier. Conservative estimates from Goldman Sachs and Bank of America place that annual spend at over $1 trillion in 2028.



And it doesn't stop there with the volume of autonomous machines, including self-driving cars and humanoid robots, that need to be supported by GPU-accelerated datacenters -- all of which need lots of cooling solutions.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang estimates that humanoid robots will become the next multi-trillion-dollar industry. Just imagine when factory floors of robots are making other robots and machinery. Yep, more cooling.

The Environmental Mission

It's been trendy and slick to tag one's company as "green" and "eco-friendly." But Modine isn't being either when they explain how their technologies can pragmatically serve this giant new industry in more sustainable ways.



Under the banner of being "driven by our purpose of Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™" the company cites 5 core outcomes they are achieving...



>Reduce water and energy consumption

>Improve indoor air quality

>Use environmentally friendly refrigerants

>Enable cleaner-running vehicles

>Lower harmful emissions



Bottom line: Modine is in a prime position to benefit from the global AI infrastructure buildout. I will remain long shares of MOD looking for new highs above $150 soon. I don't think the gap back to $113 gets filled and investors should add to positions in the $120s.

Align Technology, maker of the clear "smile straightener" Invisalign, reported Q2 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.49, up 3.3% from the year-ago level. But the profit figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%.



GAAP EPS for the quarter was $1.72, reflecting a rise of 43.4% from $1.28 in the comparable period of 2024.



The top line also missed expectations by 4.6%, decreasing 1.6% year-over-year to $1.01 billion.



Following the earnings announcement on July 30, ALGN shares imploded 36.6% the next day.



You can find more details on Align Segments and Margins in this article from July 31...



ALGN Stock Falls on Q2 Earnings and Revenue Miss, Margins Down



Based on the company results, analysts have knocked down full-year EPS estimates from $10.33 to $10.10, representing 8.25% annual profit growth.



And the 2025 topline estimate falls to $4 billion for roughly zero growth.

Stock Repurchase Plan and New Insider Moves

During the reported quarter, the company repurchased approximately 585.1 thousand shares of common stock at an average price of $164.14 per share, completing the $225.0 million open market repurchase initiated in the first quarter of 2025. This marked the completion of the $1.0 billion stock repurchase program, approved in January 2023, in its entirety.



In April 2025, its board of directors authorized a plan to repurchase up to $1.0 billion of common stock, expected to be completed over a period of up to three years.



But both the company and the CEO took advantage of the stock drop to accumulate more shares.



On August 1, Align announced in a press release that President and CEO Joe Hogan stepped into the market and "Personally Purchases $1 Million of Align's Common Stock."



Details of the transaction reveal that Hogan purchased 7,576 shares of Common Stock on August 1, 2025, at a price of $131.4851 per share, totaling $996,131. Following this transaction, Hogan directly owns 184,945 shares.



Then on August 8, Align announced a $200 Million Open Market Repurchase of common stock.

Our Take on ALGN

I have been an investor in ALGN for many years because I thought very highly of two aspects of their business model:



(1) Digital services that could economically and efficiently serve remote and poor communities at scale



(2) Aggressive growth push into China and India where many tens of millions of kids need their services



But I have avoided the stock for several quarters now because of uncertainties. Now, with the current de-risking and a 2.5X price-to-sales multiple, I may be taking a closer look as we get more visibility about the growth model in the coming weeks and I dive into company presentation materials.



Until then, here is the Zacks Research summary...



Align Technology exited the second quarter of 2025 with weaker-than-expected results, wherein both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, revenues deteriorated on a year-over-year basis due to a decline in the Clear Aligner segment’s sales. Contraction of both the gross and operating margins is a matter of concern.



On a positive note, Clear Aligner volume grew in APAC and EMEA regions, driven by increased utilization across both orthodontists and general practitioners (GP) dentist channels, with strength in the adult segment. Additionally, ALGN’s Imaging Systems & CAD/CAM Services business segment reported strong growth on a year-over-year basis, primarily due to iTero Lumina wand upgrades and increased services as more doctors transition to iTero Element 5D Plus.



During the quarter, Align Technology achieved a record number of teen cases, with over 6 million teens and kids having been treated with the Invisalign system globally and over 20 million total cases.



Bottom line: The downward estimates revisions were not that bad, so a buying opportunity is close at hand. The Zacks Rank will let you know.

Additional content:

Palantir Achieves $1B Revenues, Is It Too Late to Invest?

Due to the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI), large tech companies like NVIDIA Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. have experienced substantial expansion, raising questions about their future growth.

Instead, emerging companies like Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) are attracting more investor interest, especially after the company recently achieved record revenue growth and raised its forecast. However, with Palantir’s shares soaring 512% over the past year, is it too late to invest, or does it still offer a solid investment opportunity? Let’s explore—

Palantir Reports Record Q2, Surpasses $1B Revenues

Palantir's revenues hit $1 billion for the first time in the second quarter, rising 14% sequentially and 48% year over year. The company's earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were $0.16, a 78% increase year over year. Both results beat Wall Street's estimates, which projected revenues of $939 million and an adjusted EPS of $0.14.

Revenues were mainly driven by the U. S. commercial segment, with a steady flow of new customers attracted to Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). Revenues from this segment reached $306 million, accounting for 31% of total revenues. This was a 20% increase from the previous quarter and a 93% rise year over year.

Palantir's U. S. commercial customer count grew by 12% sequentially and 64% year over year. Furthermore, existing customers are spending more, as shown by Palantir's net dollar retention rate of 128%.

Palantir Raises Full-Year Outlook, Confident of Future Growth

The company increased its full-year guidance, now expecting revenues between $4.142 billion and $4.150 billion, up from the previous forecast of $3.89 billion to $3.90 billion.

For the third quarter, Palantir projects revenues between $1.083 billion and $1.087 billion, surpassing Wall Street's estimate of $983 million. The company also upgraded its projections for operating income and cash flow for the entire year.

Additionally, Palantir's remaining performance obligation (RPO), or the revenues guaranteed by contracts but not yet recognized, jumped 77% to $2.42 billion in the second quarter. This indicates potential for future growth, and the outlook remains optimistic.

Palantir's CEO, Alex Karp, expressed enthusiasm about the company's prospects, stating in the quarterly letter to shareholders that “this is still only the beginning of something much larger and, we believe, even more significant.”

How to Trade Palantir Stock Now

Palantir's robust quarter, propelled by AI and optimistic growth outlooks, should reassure investors to hold onto their shares. Also, Palantir's steady defense contracts create significant barriers for new competitors, while an increase in commercial clients points to potential long-term expansion.

However, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 308.1 compared to the Internet - Software industry's forward P/E of 43.56, Palantir's stock appears overvalued relative to its earnings. Therefore, new investors should wait for a price correction or decline before investing.

For now, Palantir has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

