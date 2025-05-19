Modine To Invest Over $38 Mln To Expand Manufacturing Capacity For Data Center Chillers

(RTTNews) - Thermal management company Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) announced Monday an investment of more than $38 million through the end of 2028 to expand manufacturing capacity for data center chillers.

The planned investment will upgrade one of Modine's facilities in Grenada, Mississippi, and is expected to create more than 450 jobs.

Modine operates two facilities in Grenada, Mississippi. The investment at one of the facilities is supporting building upgrades, product line expansion of Airedale by Modine chillers, and enhancements to state-of-the-art testing facilities.

The Grenada lab will increase in capacity and, alongside Modine's facility in Rockbridge, Virginia, grows Modine's dedicated data center product development testing capabilities in the U.S. Chiller production is expected to begin at the facility later this summer.

