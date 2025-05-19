Markets
MOD

Modine To Invest Over $38 Mln To Expand Manufacturing Capacity For Data Center Chillers

May 19, 2025 — 09:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Thermal management company Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) announced Monday an investment of more than $38 million through the end of 2028 to expand manufacturing capacity for data center chillers.

The planned investment will upgrade one of Modine's facilities in Grenada, Mississippi, and is expected to create more than 450 jobs.

Modine operates two facilities in Grenada, Mississippi. The investment at one of the facilities is supporting building upgrades, product line expansion of Airedale by Modine chillers, and enhancements to state-of-the-art testing facilities.

The Grenada lab will increase in capacity and, alongside Modine's facility in Rockbridge, Virginia, grows Modine's dedicated data center product development testing capabilities in the U.S. Chiller production is expected to begin at the facility later this summer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MOD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.