Modine Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Modine Manufacturing Company MOD is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 4, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s EPS and revenues is pegged at 99 cents per share and $763.38 million, respectively.



For the fiscal third quarter, the consensus estimate for MOD’s earnings per share has moved a penny in the past 90 days. Its bottom-line estimates imply a rise of 7.6% from the year-ago reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues suggests a year-over-year rise of 23.8%.



MOD surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.40%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Modine Manufacturing Company Price and EPS Surprise

Modine Manufacturing Company price-eps-surprise | Modine Manufacturing Company Quote

Q2 Highlights

Modine reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $1.06 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 97 cents and rose from 97 cents recorded in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2025. Modine’s revenues totaled $739 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $690 million and rose from $658 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Things to Note

Modine’s Climate Solutions segment is boosting its top-line growth, driven by the contributions from AbsolutAire, L.B. White and Climate by Design International acquisitions completed in 2025. As the company integrates these businesses, it is applying 80/20 operational principles to enhance margins, optimize capacity utilization and create new commercial cross-selling opportunities. Incorporating these well-regarded brands into Modine’s portfolio expands its product range and strengthens the scale of the HVAC Technologies business. For Climate Solutions, the company expects fiscal 2026 sales to grow 35% to 40% year over year.



In the fiscal second quarter, Performance Technologies revenues fell 4% from the prior year, with on-highway applications down 3% due to softer demand in commercial, specialty and bus vehicle markets. For fiscal 2026, Modine expects Performance Technologies revenues to range from flat to a 7% decline, as end markets are likely to stay weak amid ongoing trade tensions and cautious market conditions.



While the upbeat sales forecast for the Climate Solution segment is likely to have bolstered the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter, the expected decline in Performance Technologies revenues is likely to have acted as headwind.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Modine this time around, as it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients. A positive Earnings ESP, combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: MOD has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Modine currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

BorgWarner BWA is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 11. The company has an Earnings ESP of +2.61% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BorgWarner’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.16 per share and $3.51 billion, respectively. BorgWarner surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.03%.



Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN is slated to release third-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 12. The company has an Earnings ESP of +4.07% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rivian’s to-be-reported quarter’s loss and revenues is pegged at 69 cents per share and $1.26 billion. RIVN surpassed earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 12.42%.



Magna International Inc. MGA is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 13. The company has an Earnings ESP of +3.87% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Magna’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.81 per share and $10.48 billion, respectively. MGA surpassed earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 7.67%.

