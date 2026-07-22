Modine Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Modine Manufacturing Company MOD is slated to release first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on July 29, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share (EPS) and revenues is pegged at $1.38 and $895.51 million, respectively.



For the fiscal first quarter, the consensus estimate for Modine’s earnings has moved down 5 cents over the past 30 days. Its bottom-line estimates imply growth of 30.2% from the year-ago reported numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD's quarterly revenues implies a year-over-year rise of 31.2%. The company's earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 14.18%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Modine Manufacturing Company Price and EPS Surprise

Modine Manufacturing Company price-eps-surprise | Modine Manufacturing Company Quote

Q4 Highlights

Modine posted adjusted earnings of $1.71 per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, which increased 53% from the year-ago quarter and came above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 by 13.2%. Net sales were $954.4 million, which rose 47% year over year and topped the consensus mark of $907 million by 5.2%.

Things to Note

Modine’s data center business is supported by record order intake and roughly five years of pipeline visibility, underpinned by strong exposure to hyperscale customers. The new long-term capacity agreement also improves visibility, with Modine set to supply more than $4 billion of Airedale chiller products to a strategic customer during calendar years 2027 through 2029 and supported by a $165 million upfront payment.



The company continues to apply 80/20 principles to simplify operations, improve capacity use and direct resources toward products and markets with the best return profiles. The framework supported Modine’s fourth consecutive year of record revenues and adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2026. For fiscal 2027, the company expects total sales growth of 20-35% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 38-44%, with at least 100-200 basis points of consolidated margin expansion.



Strength in the data center business and benefits from the application of 80/20 principles are likely to have bolstered Modine’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, the shortages of critical components that emerged late in the quarter are affecting production schedules and efficiency. The company is qualifying new suppliers and implementing corrective actions, but these issues are expected to have temporarily negatively impacted fiscal first-quarter production. Also, Modine’s free cash flow is currently under pressure due to heavy investment and working capital needs. For fiscal 2027, the company expects capital expenditure of $150 million to $200 million, up from $143.3 million in fiscal 2026.



Expected production disruption and rising capital requirements are likely to have weighed on Modine’s fiscal first-quarter results.



Let’s have a look at the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Modine’s segmental performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Climate Solutions’ fiscal first-quarter revenues is pegged at $634 million, which suggests a rise of 59.7% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Performance Technologies’ revenues is pegged at $289 million, which is in line with the revenues reported in the year-ago period.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Climate Solutions’ fiscal first-quarter adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $112 million, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 41.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Performance Technologies’ adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $37.5 million, which is the same as year-ago adjusted EBITDA.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Modine for the quarter to be reported, as it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients. A positive Earnings ESP, combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: MOD has an Earnings ESP of -10.15%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are a few players from the auto space that, per our model, have the correct ingredients to post an earnings beat this time.



Cummins Inc. CMI is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4. The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMI’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $7.33 per share and $9.33 billion, respectively.



BorgWarner Inc. BWA is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5. The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.62% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWA’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.26 per share and $3.58 billion, respectively.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.