Modine Announces $100 Mln Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD), a global company in thermal management technology, Friday announced a share repurchase program authorizing the company to buy back up to $100 million of its common stock.

The program reflects Modine's confidence in its long-term strategy and commitment to shareholder value.

CEO Neil D. Brinker highlighted the company's focus on disciplined capital allocation, stating that the initiative allows Modine to return capital to shareholders while maintaining financial flexibility for future growth investments.

MOD is currently trading at $75.77, down 0.38 percent or $0.29 on the New York Stock Exchange.

