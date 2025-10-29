Modetour Network (KOSDAQ:080160) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 15,300.00

The average one-year price target for Modetour Network (KOSDAQ:080160) has been revised to ₩15,300.00 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of ₩13,770.00 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩15,150.00 to a high of ₩15,750.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.22% from the latest reported closing price of ₩11,150.00 / share.

Modetour Network Maintains 2.23% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.23%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Modetour Network. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 080160 is 0.00%, an increase of 0.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.63% to 934K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 390K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares , representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 080160 by 13.16% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 230K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares , representing an increase of 12.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 080160 by 12.61% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 133K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 45K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing an increase of 16.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 080160 by 13.13% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 36K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

