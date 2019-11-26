Modest Strength Remains Visible On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - After moving modestly higher early in the session, stocks have seen some further upside over the course of the trading day on Tuesday. With the upward move, the major averages have reached new record intraday highs.

Currently, the major averages are just off their highs of the session. The Dow is up 47.99 points or 0.2 percent at 28,114.46, the Nasdaq is up 20.77 points or 0.2 percent at 8,653.26 and the S&P 500 is up 6.67 points or 0.2 percent at 3,140.31.

The modest strength on Wall Street reflects recent upward momentum amid persistent optimism the U.S. and China will ultimately reach a trade agreement.

A statement from China's Commerce Ministry revealed Chinese Vice Premier Liu He held a phone call with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin earlier today.

The statement said the two sides discussed how to resolve each other's core concerns, reached consensus on how to resolve related issues, and agreed to maintain communication on the remaining issues in the first phase of agreement negotiations.

However, traders seem reluctant to make more significant moves, with some looking to get a head start on the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday.

As if often the case nowadays, traders have largely shrugged off the latest economic data, including a report from the Conference Board unexpectedly showing a continued drop in consumer confidence in November.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index fell to 125.5 in November from an upwardly revised 126.1 in October.

Economists had expected the consumer confidence index to inch up to 126.9 from the 125.9 originally reported for the previous month.

"Consumer confidence declined for a fourth consecutive month, driven by a softening in consumers' assessment of current business and employment conditions," said Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board.

"However, consumers' short-term expectations improved modestly, and growth in early 2020 is likely to remain at around 2 percent," she added. "Overall, confidence levels are still high and should support solid spending during this holiday season."

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed new home sales pulled back from a significantly upwardly level in October.

The Commerce Department said new home sales fell by 0.7 percent to an annual rate of 733,000 in October after surging up by 4.5 percent to an upwardly revised rate of 738,000 in September.

Economists had expected new home sales to jump by 1.1 percent to a rate of 709,000 from the 701,000 originally reported for the previous month.

With the upward revision, new home sales in September were at their highest level since hitting 778,000 in July of 2007.

Sector News

Gold stocks have pulled back off their best levels but continue to see notable strength in mid-day trading, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 1 percent.

The strength in the sector comes amid a modest increase by the price of the precious metal, as gold for December delivery is rising $1.50 to $1,458.40 an ounce.

Strength also remains visible among commercial real estate stocks, as reflected by the 1 percent gain being posted by the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index.

On the other hand, natural gas stocks have moved sharply lower on the day, dragging the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index down by 1.8 percent.

The weakness in the sector comes as the price of natural gas for January delivery has slid $0.08 or 3.1 percent to $2.504 per million BTUs.

Computer hardware, networking and oil service stocks are also seeing considerable weakness on the day, limiting the upside for the broader markets.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index closed just above the unchanged line.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both inched up by 0.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are extending the modest upward move seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.4 basis points at 1.740 percent.

