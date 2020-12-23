Modest Strength In Crude Complex Supporting Energy Stocks

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23, 2020

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is set for a mixed to higher start, supported by some modest strength in the crude complex and major equity futures which rose as investors shrugged off President Donald Trump’s threat to not sign a COVID-19 stimulus bill and digested mixed readings on weekly jobless claims and consumer spending data. U.S. filings for unemployment benefits declined for the first time in three weeks but remained elevated, while consumer spending and incomes fell in November by more than forecast, underscoring the coronavirus’s drag on the economy.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are flat in early trading oscillating in and out of positive territory on the backs of an unexpected rise in U.S. crude oil inventories and as President Donald Trump rattled markets by threatening not to sign a long-awaited U.S. COVID-19 relief bill. Ahead of the official EIA data later this morning, last night’s API report showed U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly rose by 2.7 million barrels last week, compared with analyst expectations for 3.2 million barrel draw while gasoline and distillates showed surprise declines.

After three-consecutive days of gains which brought prices up to levels last seen in early December, natural gas futures reversed course and dropped over 2% this morning, pressured by extended moderating forecasts and ahead of the weekly storage report at noon ET today.

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron has filed an application for an interim injunction seeking to restrain Ampol from using Ampol trademarks, Reuters reported.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni reported oil discovery and new production in the western desert of Egypt, Reuters reported.

Italian energy companies Eni and Snam have reached an agreement with state-lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to work together on a series of energy transition projects, Reuters reported.

Petroleo Brasileiro has started the process to sell its 51% stake in the Brazil-Bolivia gas pipeline known as Transportadora Brasileira Gasoduto Bolívia-Brasil, Reuters reported.

MKM Partners initiated coverage on Shell with a Buy rating.

U.S. E&PS

Mexico's energy ministry has approved a 60-day extension for talks between state oil company Pemex and a private consortium led by U.S.-based Talos Energy over the future of a massive shared crude deposit, Reuters reported.

CANADIAN E&PS

Bonterra Energy acknowledges amendments to the unsolicited offer from Obsidian Energy to purchase all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Bonterra, and continues to recommend that Bonterra shareholders take no action and reject the hostile bid by not tendering their shares.

MLPS & PIPELINES

IA Securities upgraded AltaGas to Strong Buy from Buy.

EnLink Midstream announced the appointment of two new directors to its Board of Directors, one from Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and one from TPG Capital (TPG). The new directors replace existing directors from each firm on EnLink's Board. EnLink has appointed Richard P. Schifter and Scott E. Telesz to the company's Board. Richard Schifter will serve on the Board as a designee of an affiliate of TPG under a previously disclosed Board Representation Agreement and will replace Christopher Ortega, the previous TPG designee. Scott Telesz, who is an Operating Partner at GIP, will replace William A. Woodburn, a Partner with GIP, who is retiring from the Board. The number of directors on the Board will remain at 10.

Martin Midstream Partners announced the sale of certain assets used in connection with the Mega Lubricants shore-based terminals business to John W. Stone Oil Distributor, LLC for $22.4 million.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were higher as investors remained optimistic about a U.S. stimulus package even after President Donald Trump threatened not to sign the bill. Gold prices rose, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar. European stocks got a lift from Brexit deal hopes and Asian stocks rose, helped by electric vehicle stocks in South Korea and China after LG Electronics announced a production deal. Oil prices steadied, after earlier losses sparked by an unexpected rise in U.S. inventories. U.S. weekly jobless claims numbers and durable goods data for November are scheduled for release later in the day.

