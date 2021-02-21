Modernland seeks moratorium extension

By Daniel Stanton

SINGAPORE, Feb 22 (IFR) - Indonesian property developer Modernland Realty has applied to extend a debt moratorium, as it discusses a possible restructuring of its US dollar bonds following a default last year.

A moratorium is due to expire on February 28, but the company has requested an extension to May 31. The Singapore High Court will hear the application on March 1.

Borrelli Walsh is the company's financial adviser and Milbank is international legal counsel. Oon & Bazul is Singapore legal counsel.

Modernland has two offshore bonds: a US$150m 10.75% August 30 2021 bond issued through JGC Ventures and a US$240m 6.95% bond due March 13 2024 issued through Modernland Overseas.

