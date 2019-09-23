Modernizing Capital Markets to Fuel Economic Prosperity

Efficient capital formation is the bedrock to job creation, economic growth and prosperity. The evolution of our global capital markets is essential to continued economic opportunity. Adopting new technologies and taking measures to ensure that the markets are fair for all participants will only drive our global markets forward.

Exchanges are the beating heart of capital markets. Companies of all sizes utilize exchanges to gain much-needed access to investors who in turn fund their ideas and raise capital. Exchanges also play a crucial role in fostering stability in the financial markets, facilitating transparent pricing and providing all investors, professional and non-professional, with the opportunity to achieve their desired asset allocation and enjoy in the benefits of growth.

With the rapid rise of new technologies, however, the capital markets ecosystem is shifting dramatically. The cloud, machine intelligence, cryptocurrency and the like are giving investors new and unprecedented opportunities in the capital markets. From establishing digital currencies to storing immense data sets to machines that can send pricing information in fractions of a second to distinguishing malicious trading behaviors, we know technology can transform capital markets for the better.

As more investors, companies and exchanges embrace new technologies, modernizing the global capital markets to keep pace with advancements in technology becomes an urgent priority. At Nasdaq, we believe the following practices will fuel the future of modern global markets:

Implement orderly market structure

Equity markets exist to serve public investors, especially retail investors, and it is imperative that all participants are treated fairly with equal access. Beyond investors, the market structure should support companies of all sizes, recognizing the different liquidity characteristics of small- and large-company stocks.

Embrace innovative technology

New technologies have fundamentally changed the way customers interact with market infrastructure providers. Developments in data analytics, field-programmable gate array (FPGA), mobile technology, cloud computing, machine learning, artificial intelligence and blockchain hold the promise of allowing capital markets to operate more efficiently while simultaneously providing greater transparency and security to investors.

Sustain healthy IPO market

An active IPO market invigorates securities markets, as research has found that a vast majority of new jobs in young firms come after they go public. Recently, Nasdaq Nordic, particularly Stockholm, has been a leading IPO venue for small- and medium-sized enterprises. Bringing those companies to the public markets is a critical step in unlocking the potential of job creation for the broader European market.

Prioritize sustainability

While Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) has been a prevalent part of investment strategies in the European markets for many years, we’re finally seeing ESG become a top priority in the U.S. The growth in ESG comes amid a growing body of research and fund reports that suggest ESG-themed investments can outperform during calm markets and withstand market volatility and downturns. Since 2017, we’ve been a leading force in bringing about standardized, voluntary ESG guidance and now offer an ESG data portal solution that allows investors and listed companies to reach their sustainability goals.

At Nasdaq, we’ve seen how these factors stimulate capital markets and the greater global economy, and we have a responsibility to leverage our capabilities to make the capital markets better for tomorrow. Tomorrow’s markets, if governed with properly-calibrated regulation, should embrace rapid technological advancement for the betterment of all market participants, and continue to unleash the dynamic, entrepreneurial spirit that drives economies forward.

Editor's note: This article was first published by Eurofi.