Moderna's Stock Has Surged 488% in 2020: Is It a Buy for 2021?

All eyes were on the biotech Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) in 2020. It wasn't quite a popular name in the pharmaceutical space, as it has no approved products on the market yet. But its sudden entry in the COVID-19 vaccine competition grabbed a lot of attention, and it became the second company to win approval in a race with dozens of players. No wonder its stock has surged 488% so far this year, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.

On Dec. 11, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and its German biotech partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) became the first to receive an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration for a coronavirus vaccine candidate, BNT162b2. Moderna became the second company to receive the EUA for its vaccine, mRNA-1273, on Dec. 18. The former vaccine displayed 95% efficacy while the latter showed 94.1% efficacy in the still-ongoing phase 3 trials.

So now that Moderna's vaccine is out and the inoculation process has begun, is the company still a good investment?

Image source: Getty Images.

Now that the vaccines are out, we will see how effective they are in treating COVID-19. At one point in December, Moderna's stock had surged up to 768%, but it seems to be simmering down now. That could be because the vaccine market has tremendous competition, and ultimately the value of one particular vaccine might decline.

Investing in this market is risky. Moderna did wonders in a short period, but its future heavily depends on its COVID-19 vaccine. Most of its other vaccines in clinical trials use the same mRNA technology, so the success of mRNA-1273 will validate other treatments in its pipeline. There's a lot riding on the vaccine's success.

MRNA data by YCharts.

If you're already invested in Moderna, I would suggest holding it. And any investors who still want an entry in this risky game should keep their allocation small with this biotech.

10 stocks we like better than Moderna INC

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Moderna INC wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Sushree Mohanty has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.