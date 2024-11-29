Moderna's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Moderna.

Looking at options history for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,196,435 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $1,384,310.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $22.5 and $105.0 for Moderna, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Moderna options trades today is 3135.88 with a total volume of 4,381.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Moderna's big money trades within a strike price range of $22.5 to $105.0 over the last 30 days.

Moderna Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $5.05 $4.8 $4.85 $50.00 $1.3M 1.5K 2.7K MRNA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $5.5 $4.95 $5.25 $30.00 $446.2K 1.4K 852 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $13.25 $11.4 $13.25 $55.00 $331.2K 4.7K 10 MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $12.05 $11.85 $11.85 $50.00 $141.0K 4.0K 120 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $11.2 $11.15 $11.2 $50.00 $76.1K 112 1

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 40 mRNA development candidates in clinical development as of September 2024. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Moderna, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Moderna Currently trading with a volume of 1,119,525, the MRNA's price is up by 0.14%, now at $43.45. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days.

